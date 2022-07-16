U.S. Rep. Bill Foster tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster announced Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 11th District Illinois congressman said he is experiencing mild symptoms via a Twitter post where shared the news.

"I'm grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted," said Foster in the tweet. "While I will be isolating for the next several days, my office remains fully operational for IL-11 constituents."

Foster, of Naperville, is a Democrat who represents parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties.