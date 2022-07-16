Person of interest detained by Roselle police in restaurant shooting

Roselle police have detained a person of interest tied to a restaurant shooting early Saturday morning, according to officials.

At about 12:21 a.m., Roselle police officers responded to reports of shots fired at Bulldog Ale House on the 300 block of Irving Park Road. Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound and determined the suspected shooter had left the scene.

Witnesses told police that restaurant security staff had ordered a disorderly and intoxicated male patron to leave the premises. At that point, the man brandished a handgun and began firing randomly into the bar, striking a female patron before he fled, police said.

The gunshot victim was transported to a hospital where she is being treated, police said.

Roselle investigators followed leads to piece together the identification of the suspected shooter, who then was found and detained. Police said the investigation is ongoing, but did not say if the suspected shooter had been charged or share the condition of the gunshot victim.