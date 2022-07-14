ComEd installs beehives in power-line route through Prospect Heights prairie

ComEd and local officials gathered Thursday morning for the installation of a pair of beehives in a five-acre prairie in Prospect Heights where the electricity company maintains a right of way for a half-mile stretch of power lines. Courtesy of ComEd

ComEd and local officials gathered Thursday morning for the installation of two beehives in a five-acre prairie in Prospect Heights where the company maintains a right of way for a half-mile stretch of power lines.

The event acknowledged the importance of the threatened pollinators to the health of the ecosystem.

"Pollinators like bees and butterflies are the heroes of our ecosystem that help keep food on our tables," said Neena Hemmady, vice president of support services at ComEd. "Unfortunately, their access to food and safe habitats are in danger. It is our responsibility to conserve wildlife and pollinator habitats, which is why we are excited to welcome back our honeybees."

ComEd is partnering with the beekeeping company Alveole on the project.

"The prairie in Prospect Heights is a beautiful site, and I can see the bees doing very well for the long term due to the ample sunshine and native plants," said Alveole Urban Beekeeper Grace Hart. "The two queen bees will reign the prairie and are expected to lay up to 2,000 eggs per day."

Local government has also played a role in the effort.

"With the help of a ComEd Green Regions Grant, we've turned an empty parcel into five acres of biodiverse prairie that boasts over 90 native species and a thriving network of pollinators including birds, local wildlife and insects," said Dana Sievertson, Prospect Heights natural resources commissioner. "Today, we are pleased to be a part of the ComEd Pollinator Program and to welcome two hives at our location that will expand educational and ecological opportunities for residents of Prospect Heights and the surrounding area."