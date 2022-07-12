Naperville police investigating report of shot fired

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of a shot fired Monday night on West Jackson Avenue. Courtesy of the Naperville Police Department

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of a shot fired Monday night on West Jackson Avenue.

Police officers responded at about 11:41 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of West Jackson Avenue after two men confronted a group of people following an earlier confrontation. The two men, one carrying a handgun, then reportedly confronted another group of people in the area, and a single shot was fired.

Because the incident was reported 10 minutes after it occurred, according to police officials, officers were unable to locate several of the people who were on the scene during the shooting. According to police officials, there was no indication anyone was hit by the gunshot.

The police are seeking two suspects, both Black men with light complexions between 18 and 20 years old, who fled the area on foot heading north.

The one carrying the handgun is approximately 5-foot-10 with dark hair and was wearing no shirt with dark pants. The other suspect is between 5-foot and 5-foot-2 with short dreadlock-style hair and wearing a light tank top, light-colored pants and light-colored clothing over his face.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.