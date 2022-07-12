Hinsdale doctor with Lombard clinic accused of insurance fraud related to mole removals

A Hinsdale doctor with a practice in Lombard was charged Tuesday with submitting fraudulent insurance claims.

John A. Greager, 74, was charged with one count of health care fraud after obtaining $4.1 million from Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois through claims that falsely represented medical services such as mole removals, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Greager, the owner and operator of Cancer Therapy Associates S.C. in Lombard, removed more moles than medically necessary, then provided paperwork for employees to submit fraudulent claims for reimbursement from 2015 to 2021, authorities said.

If convicted, Greager could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, the news release said. His arraignment has not been scheduled.