Cycling royalty? Three Intelligentsia Cup bike races dubbed the 'DuPage Triple Crown'

Cyclists in the Masters 50/60+ category race as part of the Intelligentsia Cup 2021 during the Winfield Criterium and Summerfest in Winfield. The 10-day Intelligentsia Cup will return to Winfield on July 24. Daily Herald file photo

The nonprofit DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau wants the county to be known as a place for cycling royalty. So the bureau's DuPage Sports Commission is highlighting its "DuPage Triple Crown."

This competition fits within the larger competition of the Intelligentsia Cup 2022, a nationally known 10-day series of cycling races staged in and around Chicago. It begins in West Dundee on July 22 and concludes in Chicago on July 31.

DuPage County hosts three of the Intelligentsia Cup's criterium races: the Tour of Lake Ellyn in Glen Ellyn on July 23, the Winfield Criterium and Summerfest on July 24 and the Lombard Cycling Classic on July 26. That is why the DuPage Sports Commission devised the DuPage Triple Crown.

Several hundred professional and amateur road cyclists are expected to compete in different races in each of the participating DuPage villages.

The races feature five categorizations for cyclists. The leader in each of the DuPage races will receive a special Triple Crown jersey. Using the Intelligentsia Cup's collective points-scoring method, five DuPage Triple Crown champions will be anointed following the conclusion of the Lombard Cycling Classic. DuPage Triple Crown champions will receive cash prizes of $300 each.

For more on the Intelligentsia Cup 2022 races, visit discoverdupage.com.