8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park shooting has seventh surgery

Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts, paralyzed from the waist down after being wounded in the Highland Park parade shooting, underwent a seventh surgery Tuesday. Courtesy of the Roberts family

Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts, paralyzed from the waist down after being wounded in last week's Highland Park parade shooting, underwent a seventh surgery Tuesday to repair his esophagus.

According to an update from family spokesperson Anthony Loizzi, Cooper's condition at Comer's Children's Hospital in Chicago was downgraded from serious to critical because of the surgery, which was successfully completed.

"This is a good outcome -- Cooper is still fighting!" Loizzi said in a statement. "His condition is being closely monitored and the next days will be critical to ensure that he responds positively."

Cooper had a esophagram procedure Monday that revealed a tear in the esophagus had reopened. According to Loizzi, Cooper has a fever and an elevated heart rate due to a new infection, which is being treated with medication. Doctors also said one of his lungs is partially collapsed.

Cooper was shot in the abdomen, one of three family members wounded in last week's shooting.

His mother, Keely Roberts, superintendent at Zion Elementary School District 6, was shot in the leg and foot. She was released from the hospital after numerous surgeries. Cooper's twin brother, Luke, was hit by shrapnel. He was treated and released.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign, at https://tinyurl.com/ycksm9fx, has raised more than $1.4 million toward a $1.5 million goal to pay for Cooper's medical care and future needs.