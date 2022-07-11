Railroad crossing repairs to cause Main Street closure in Wheaton

Starting Friday, a portion of Main Street in downtown Wheaton is scheduled to close to accommodate Union Pacific railroad crossing repairs.

Main Street between Front Street and Liberty Drive will be shut down from 9 a.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic will be directed to use the following detour route: Drivers traveling north on Main should turn west on Liberty, north on West Street and east on Front Street to continue on Main north.

Drivers heading south on Main should turn west on Wesley Street, south on West Street and east on Liberty to continue on Main south.