Late night Glendale Heights garage fire causes $25,000 in damage

A fire that erupted late Sunday night in the detached garage near a Glendale Heights house resulted in no injuries, but caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.

Glenside Fire Protection District officials said they were called to the home on the 1400 block of Elizabeth Avenue just after 10 p.m. by a neighbor reporting the fire to the two-car detached garage and adjacent shed.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 15 and were on scene for nearly two hours checking for hot spots and performing salvage operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The garage was rendered uninhabitable until repairs are made.