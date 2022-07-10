A rockin' finish to Lake in the Hills Ribfest

Derek Ellinger works the grill for Mojo's Rib Shack from New Franklin, Ohio, on Sunday during the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin' Ribfest at Sunset Park. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Branden Vehrs of Marengo bites into BBQ ribs from After Hours BBQ of Orville, Ohio, on Sunday during the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin' Ribfest at Sunset Park. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Self-described grillmaster Dee Price makes ribs for Cowboys BBQ & Rib Co. of Fort Worth, Texa, on Sunday during the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin' Ribfest at Sunset Park. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Marlan Thomas, of Cleveland, Ohio, drums up business for Cowboys BBQ & Rib Company of Fort Worth, Texas, during the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin' Ribfest on Sunday. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Mike Bazan of St. Charles and Brian Anderson of McHenry perform Sunday with the band Brass on Fire during the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin' Ribfest. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Some of the top grillmasters from across the country plied their trade in Lake in the Hills one last time Sunday -- at least for 2022 -- as the annual Rotary Rockin' Ribfest wrapped up after a long weekend full of live music and savory eats.

The four-day festival at Sunset Park featured BBQ rib-makers from as far away as Georgia, Kentucky and Texas.

"My favorite part is cooking ribs and satisfying customers," said self-described grillmaster Dee Price, as he worked the grill at for Cowboys BBQ & Rib Company of Fort Worth, Texas.

Elsewhere, Branden Vehrs of Marengo was enjoying a sampling from After Hours BBQ of Orville, Ohio.

"Very meaty and good sauce," he reported.

The annual fest is the signature fundraising event for the Lake in the Hills Rotary Club, which supports local and international charity efforts with the money raised.