Funeral today for ex-Spring Grove police, village leader
Updated 7/8/2022 9:37 AM
A funeral service will be conducted today at 11 a.m. for retired Spring Grove police chief Thomas Sanders. It is at Thompson Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove. There will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Sanders, who also was a volunteer firefighter, village president and village trustee, died July 1.
