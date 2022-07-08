Carnival hours cut at Glendale Heights Fest
Updated 7/8/2022 4:28 PM
The Glendale Heights village board and Founders Day committee have reduced the hours of the carnival for Glendale Heights Fest at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave. It will close at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, through Saturday, July 16, and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Visit glendaleheightsfest.com for more information.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.