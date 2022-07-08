Carnival hours cut at Glendale Heights Fest

The Glendale Heights village board and Founders Day committee have reduced the hours of the carnival for Glendale Heights Fest at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave. It will close at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, through Saturday, July 16, and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Visit glendaleheightsfest.com for more information.