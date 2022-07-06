Neighbor rescues two dogs from house fire near Cary

Cary Fire Protection District officials said a neighbor who rescued two dogs from a house fire near Cary Monday evening suffered smoke inhalation, but did not require hospitalization.

Fire officials said the residents of the home on the 6500 block of Pheasant Trail weren't home at the time of the blaze that was reported at 7:12 p.m. by neighbors.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke showing from the rear of the one-story, single-family home. Fire officials said flames were showing at the rear of the house as well and had extended inside.

The house is located in an unincorporated part of the county, so there were no fire hydrants nearby and water had to pumped in from elsewhere using multiple trucks, fire officials said.

The fire was extinguished about 30 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious, officials said.

No damage estimate was available.

The fire rendered the house uninhabitable.