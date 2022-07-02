"An honorable man": Spring Grove Trustee Thomas Sanders has died

A Spring Grove trustee who formerly led the village's police department for many years has died.

Thomas Sanders, 69, had a long history of public service in his hometown. He was a volunteer firefighter, village president, police chief and trustee.

Sanders died Friday, Village President Mark Eisenberg said.

A Spring Grove native, Sanders began his law enforcement career in the McHenry County Sheriff's Office in 1978. He eventually retired as a sergeant but returned to law enforcement in 2007 to become Spring Grove's police chief, a post he held until 2021.

In between, Sanders served as a trustee from 1992 to 2005 and then as village president from 2005 to 2007. He resigned as president to become police chief.

Sanders was reelected to the village board in 2021.

"His knowledge of the village will never be duplicated," Eisenberg said.

Sanders unsuccessfully ran for McHenry County sheriff in 1994 and 1998.

Current police Chief Michael Niedzwiecki said Sanders will be remembered as an architect of the department and as a mentor to younger officers.

"Tom was an honorable man who always put the best interests of his officer ahead of his own needs," Niedzwiecki said in a news release.

Sanders also was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, Niedzwiecki said.

Eisenberg described Sanders as "a person of integrity and trust." He also was caring and had a personality that would "light up the room," Eisenberg said.

Sanders regularly led Spring Grove's Independence Day parade. To honor Sanders, a police squad car adorned with memorial bunting will lead Monday's parade, Eisenberg said.