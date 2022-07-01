Streamwood man dies after two-vehicle crash near La Grange Tuesday

A 45-year-old Streamwood man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 294 Tuesday afternoon near La Grange.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified Jose Orellana as the lone victim in the crash that Illinois State Police say happened in the northbound lanes at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Orellana was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, state police officials said. No citations have been issued.