Pedestrian killed by train in Glenview

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday evening at the Glen of North Glenview train station, according to a Glenview news release.

The crash occurred at 6:51 p.m., and the victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Glenview Police Department and the Amtrak are working together to investigate the accident.