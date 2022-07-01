Pedestrian killed by train in Glenview
Updated 7/1/2022 10:12 PM
A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday evening at the Glen of North Glenview train station, according to a Glenview news release.
The crash occurred at 6:51 p.m., and the victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Glenview Police Department and the Amtrak are working together to investigate the accident.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.