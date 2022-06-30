Prober: Despite the fragile state of our nation, I have hope

We live in a divided nation. It's a statement which has become ubiquitous in conversation, in the media and from the politicians who represent our nation. While most use it to convey the intense state of political relations, I see beauty in it.

The simple fact that America has the capacity to be divided brings me hope for the future.

Across the world, countries are losing their capacity for division. In my life, I've seem clearly rigged elections in Russia, the suppression of nearly all opposition in China, and North Korea's brainwashing of its citizens. Even when political tensions in American rest at an all-time high, I find solace knowing that the tension itself can exist -- across the world, the most basic human freedoms are being destroyed.

As Abraham Lincoln once said, "Freedom is the last, best hope of Earth." We live our lives in a constant hunt to find a purpose -- the reason we're alive. Without freedom, the truth is clear: there is no purpose. Nowhere to go in life, nothing to fight for, no one to love. Just going through the motions of life from birth to death, serving a cause which couldn't care less about you. Living in America spoils us. We take our freedoms for granted because, the fact is, not everyone has what we have. In other countries, people who speak up die. People who defy their government die. And people who try to escape die. We owe our lives, liberty and pursuit of happiness to the people who serve our nation and not only keep us safe but also keep us living on our terms.

So despite the fragile state of our union, I have hope. Because as long as freedom persists, humanity can (and will) prevail.