Navy captain to serve as Glenview Independence Parade Grand Marshal

The Glenview Independence Day Parade, presented by the Glenview Park Foundation, starts at 11:30 a.m. July 4 at Glenview Road and Lehigh Avenue. Courtesy of Mali Anderson/Glenview Park District

The village fireworks show starting at dusk on July 4, with 3,090 exploding shells, should be visible all around Gallery Park. Courtesy of the Glenview Park District

A bike parade kicks off Glenview's Independence Day celebration on July 4, rolling out of Jackman Park at 11:15 a.m. Courtesy of Mali Anderson/Glenview Park District

In a nod to its Naval history, Capt. Billy Franklin will be the Grand Marshal of the Glenview Independence Day Parade.

A former executive assistant with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a commander of the Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Great Lakes, Franklin's appearance lends weight to the full return of Glenview's Fourth of July parade and Twilight Fireworks Show.

"The history of Glenview and the Naval Air Station is integral to this community's history and development. What a fitting way to celebrate Independence Day," Michael McCarty, executive director of the Glenview Park District, said in a release.

Fourth of July festivities start with a kids' bike parade at 11:15 a.m. starting at Jackman Park, courtesy of Wesley Child Care Center and Edward Jones.

The parade itself, offered by the Glenview Park Foundation, starts at 11:30 a.m. at Glenview Road and Lehigh Avenue. It heads south on Harlem Avenue, turns west onto Central Road and ends at John's Park, 2101 Central Road.

The fireworks celebration, with festivities and viewing in Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd., begin at 5 p.m. with food trucks and a live disc jockey. The Glenview Concert Band performs starting at 7 p.m., and a flyover of P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft at about 8:30 p.m. will precede the fireworks at dusk, the release stated.

Presented by Glenview Bank & Trust, the fireworks will blast off 3,090 shells synchronized to music in a 26-minute display.

As parade Grand Marshal, Franklin will head a procession of floats and entries from more than 60 local organizations.

A 1996 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Franklin earned his officer wings in November 1997. A graduate of the Senior Executive Fellows Program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, Franklin served in the Pentagon on the Joint Chiefs of Staff as the Electronic Warfare Assessments Branch head, among other assignments.

Franklin wears the Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Naval Achievement Medal, along with other medals and unit awards.

He'll serve as Grand Marshal in a village that was home to the Glenview Naval Air Station from 1937-95.

"It's a tremendous honor for the Navy to have been invited to participate in this year's Fourth of July celebration," Cmdr. Jeffrey Gray stated in the park district release. Gray is public affairs officer for Franklin's Navy Reserve command center at Great Lakes.

"The leadership here in Glenview haven't forgotten the courage and sacrifice of those who served their country, and understand the importance of recognizing the legacy of service for future generations," Gray said.