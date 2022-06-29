Schaumburg mourns longtime plan commissioner, community volunteer

Schaumburg plan commissioner Chuck Valenziano gathers with family last Easter. Valenziano died Sunday at age 94 from complications due to pneumonia and heart failure. Courtesy of Donna Cecchini

Family and friends are mourning the death of longtime Schaumburg plan commission member Chuck Valenziano, a Chicago native and food industry veteran who volunteered much of his time to his adopted community after moving to the village in his late 50s.

Valenziano died Sunday from complications due to pneumonia and heart failure. He was 94.

His daughter. Donna Cecchini. said Valenziano and his wife, Diana, moved to Schaumburg in 1985 after spending most of their lives in Chicago. He became homeowners association president of the then-new Kingsport Estates West neighborhood, a role he gave up only last year.

A meat cutter by trade, Valenziano and a younger brother worked for grocery stores before opening two restaurants of their own named DeVal's. One was at 3601 S. California Ave. in Chicago and the other at Harlem Avenue and Touhy Road in Niles.

The latter part of his career was spent working for a company called Southern Foods that operated employee cafeterias in numerous locations, including the one he went to most often at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Moving to Schaumburg just a few years before his retirement opened the door to community involvement he hadn't known as a Chicago resident, his daughter said.

Having accepted the role of homeowners association president, he frequently visited village hall for advice on where to find local help and contractors. There he came to know Al Larson, who became mayor in 1987.

Cecchini said her father later was asked if he'd be interested in joining the Olde Schaumburg Centre Commission that reviewed proposed changes and designs for the historic heart of the village.

"He was like, 'Sure, no problem,'" his daughter said. "My dad was a very sociable, intelligent, pleasant man."

In 2004, he moved on to the broader responsibilities of the plan commission, where he served through his death.

"He really, really enjoyed going to the meetings," Cecchini said. "He felt that he was involved."

She added that he often visited the actual location of each proposed project before making a decision at the meetings.

Schaumburg Trustee Frank Kozak was plan commission chairman when Valenziano was appointed. The commission most often reviews residential projects and most members tended to have their own particular priorities, Kozak said. Valenziano's was how neighbors would feel about a proposed change to the facade of house and how it would fit into the overall neighborhood.

Cecchini said her father's dedication to the village increased after the death of his wife of 61 years a decade ago.

His own health was relatively good until the past few months, she added. He was intending to move to the Friendship Village retirement community but not to give up his seat on the plan commission. He loved to visit with friends and play cards and pool at Schaumburg's Senior Center.

Avid travelers, Cecchini said she believed North Dakota was the only state her parents hadn't visited at one time or another.

Cecchini said many friends have expressed their deep sorrow at her father's loss, describing him as the planner who often handled the arrangements for their trips and activities.

Valenziano's wake will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Countryside Funeral Home, 333 S. Roselle Road in Roselle. His funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at St. Walters Church, 130 Pine St. in Roselle.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army at salvationarmyusa.org. More information on his services is available by calling (630) 529-5751 or visiting countrysidefuneralhomes.com.