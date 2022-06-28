Keagle tops two opponents in 49th Senate District Republican primary

In a contest between political newcomers, Stacey Keagle topped James Lawson and Felicity Joy Solomon in the Republican primary race for the 49th state Senate District.

With all precincts reporting Tuesday in Will County, unofficial results indicated Keagle had 4,561 votes compared to 3,857 for Lawson and 1,473 for Solomon.

Keagle, from Plainfield, will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel of Joliet in November's general election.

The 49th state Senate District includes portions of Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Romeoville, Channahon, Joliet and Shorewood.