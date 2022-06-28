Chicago man setenced for Addison carjacking

A Chicago man was sentenced to eight years in prison for stealing a woman's car at gunpoint last year in Addison, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Deondre Logan, now 18, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

At 10:46 p.m. Jan. 23, 2021, the 20-year-old victim was walking toward a Popeyes restaurant when she was approached by Logan and two other men.

Logan threatened the men would kill her if she did not give up her belongings and car keys, the state's attorney's office said in a social media post.

Logan and another man then sped away in the woman's car.

Police pursued the vehicle to the South Side of Chicago. Logan was caught after attempting to flee on foot, the news release said.

Logan's case was moved from juvenile court to adult court on March 9, and he has been held since then in DuPage County jail on $250,000 bail.

Prosecutors requested a sentence of 21 years.