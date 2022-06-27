World War II Mexican American U.S. Army unit topic of Cantigny Park event
Updated 6/27/2022 10:42 AM
The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton continues its "Date with History" series with a discussion on the U.S. Army's only Mexican American unit in World War II.
Dave Guitierrez, the author of the 2018 book "Patriots from the Barrio," leads the in-person and online session at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Gutierrez tells the inspiring true story of a segregated unit, Company E, 141st Infantry, that highlights the little-known heroic Latino contribution to the Allied victory in World War II.
The in-person presentation is free at 1s151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, but parking is $5. The online version is also free, but advance registration is required by visiting fdmuseum.org.
