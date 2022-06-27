Suburban Mosaic: Eid Fest returns to DuPage County Fairgrounds in July

Thousands of Muslims are expected to gather for the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Chicago's annual Eid Fest July 15-17 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton.

The festival will mark its 12th year in the suburbs. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed last July with safety measures in place once restrictions eased.

Around 20,000 people typically attend over the three days.

Attractions include a petting zoo, carnival rides, pony rides, games and bazaar vendors selling food, clothing and ethnic/cultural goods. There will be a fireworks display on July 16.

The entry fee is $3, with carnival tickets sold separately. For details, visit eidfest.us. For more information, call (855) EID-FEST or email eidfest@icnachicago.org.

Anel Escamilla recently was hired as the English Learner coordinator for Des Plaines Elementary District 62. - Courtesy of Des Plaines Elementary District 62

Anel Escamilla recently was hired as the English Learner coordinator for Des Plaines Elementary District 62.

In that role, Escamilla is responsible for supporting school leaders and staff with meeting the academic and social emotional needs of English Learners. She will be working with district schools to support students as they transition to English and help ensure they are making measurable gains within state standards. She also will collaborate with families and the community through the Bilingual Parent Advisory Council.

Escamilla has been an associate principal at Oak Terrace Elementary, a dual language kindergarten through fifth grade school in North Shore District 112, for the last two years. She previously was an English as a Second Language teacher for various grade levels and a fourth grade bilingual teacher for five years.

"Being bilingual and bicultural, I am very grateful for this opportunity to work in a diverse community," Escamilla said. "I look forward to an amazing school year and becoming part of this wonderful community."

Title IX turns 50

On the 50th anniversary of Title IX last Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education released proposed changes to the regulations providing women and girls greater protections against sex-based discrimination in educational programs and activities.

The proposed amendments to the landmark civil rights law will restore crucial protections for students against sexual harassment, assault and sex-based discrimination, as well as advance educational equity and opportunity for women and girls in elementary and secondary schools and colleges and universities.

The regulations will require all students to receive appropriate supports in accessing all aspects of education. They will strengthen protections for LGBTQI+ students who face discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. And they will require that school procedures for complaints of sex discrimination, including sexual violence and other sex-based harassment, are fair to all involved.

The proposed rule will be open for public comment for 60 days from the date of publication in the federal register. For more information, including a summary with background and a fact sheet, visit www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ocr/docs/t9nprm-factsheet.pdf.

Literacy tutors

McHenry County College in Crystal Lake is offering free training for people interested in becoming adult literacy tutors.

Volunteers will be trained to provide instruction in adult basic education, including reading, writing and mathematics, English as a Second Language and preparation for the high school equivalency exam. They typically work one-on-one with students and in small groups of two to five.

"In addition to helping students learn to speak and read a new language, volunteers help people learn the life skills they need in a new country," said Patricia Moreno de Gavina, MCC coordinator of adult education and literacy support services. "Volunteer tutors play a crucial role in helping these students build confidence and self-esteem. It's a tremendously rewarding experience."

Training is offered online. It requires 12 hours of online instruction and two hours of in-person training with an MCC adult volunteer literacy coordinator. Volunteers can choose a self-paced or intensive option.

A background check is required for volunteers.

"Our goal this year is to have at least 125 trained tutors serving more than 300 students," Moreno de Gavina said.

Sign up at mchenry.edu/volunteer. Intensive training sessions are set for July 9 and 16.

Muslim convention

The 59th annual Islamic Society of North America Convention is returning Sept. 2-5 to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, in Rosemont.

This year's theme is "Resilience, Hope, & Faith: With Hardship, Comes Ease." The convention will feature a host of speakers, including prominent Islamic scholars and Muslim community leaders from across North America and the world. It will include an expo/bazaar with hundreds of vendors, youth programs, entertainment, inspirational and interfaith sessions, film festival, art exhibit, fashion show, children's program, and a community service award presentation.

For discounted rates, register before July 15. For more information, visit isna.net/convention/.

Pandemic relief

Eight Lake County nonprofits have been awarded grants as part of a final $84,345 disbursement from the Lake County COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. This round of funding focused on summer programs for at-risk children up to age 13, addressing learning loss and social-emotional needs due to the pandemic. Recipients include:

•Heart of the City -- funding will support their Summer Soccer Academy teaching soccer, life skills and team building for 60 at-risk youth in North Chicago, Round Lake, Waukegan and Zion.

•Mothers Trust Foundation -- provides scholarships for 20 children of low-income families in Waukegan, North Chicago, Round Lake and Zion to attend full-day summer camp.

Since the fund was launched on March 20, 2020, more than $1.2 million has been raised and distributed by way of grants to 51 community nonprofits serving people most affected by the pandemic. For more information, visit LIVEUNITEDlakecounty.org/covid19.

• Share stories, news and happenings from the suburban mosaic at mkrishnamurthy@dailyherald.com.