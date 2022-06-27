Man facing three robbery charges stemming from holdups at Streamwood, Hoffman Estates businesses

A 31-year-old Streamwood man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday facing three counts of aggravated robbery stemming from holdups this month at businesses in Streamwood and Hoffman Estates, police say.

Reginald Drake, of 600 block of Garden Circle, first appeared in court Sunday, when a judge ordered him held on $90,000 bail, Cook County jail records show. Drake remained in custody at the jail Monday, records indicate.

Hoffman Estates police said the charges stem from a joint investigation with Streamwood police. They said one of the robberies occurred on the 700 block of Barrington Road at 1:18 a.m. June 7. The same person is believed to have attempted another robbery on the 700 block of Barrington Road at 12:38 a.m. June 16, but left before obtaining any proceeds, Hoffman Estates police said.

Streamwood police declined to provide any further information Monday about exactly when and where any alleged robberies occurred in their village, except that they involved "several" businesses in the two towns between June 6 and June 16.