Darren Bailey gets long-sought Trump endorsement in GOP race for governor

Former President Donald Trump, right, ushers gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Darren Bailey to the podium Saturday during a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in downstate Mendon. Trump endorsed Bailey in Tuesday's GOP gubernatorial primary during Saturday's event. Mike Sorensen/Quincy Herald-Whig via AP

Calling Darren Bailey "the man to take on and defeat one of the worst governors in America," former President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed the downstate farmer in the GOP gubernatorial primary race -- a boost in the waning days of what has become a heated and expensive contest.

"Darren is a fearless supporter of the Second Amendment and a tireless champion of religious liberty," Trump said at a "Save America" rally in Mendon. "He will crack down on the violent crime that is devouring our Democrat-run cities and restore the state of Illinois to greatness. Darren has my complete and total endorsement."

Taking the stage briefly -- and nabbing a photo opp -- Bailey voiced his support for a Trump 2024 presidential run.

"I've made a promise to President Trump that in 2024, Illinois will roll the red carpet out for him because Illinois will be ready for President Trump," Bailey, a state senator from Louisville, said to cheers.

Trump's Illinois rally was intended to boost U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, a Trump loyalist and member of the House Freedom Caucus whom he endorsed in January.

Miller faces U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District, pitting two Republicans against each other after a Democratic-led redistricting process. Trump framed the race as MAGA versus RINO, Republican In Name Only, since Davis proposed an independent commission to investigate Jan. 6.

For the full Chicago Sun-Times report, visit https://tinyurl.com/2vyr6xnf.