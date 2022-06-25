$300,000 bond set for a man accused of stealing running car from gas station

Bond has been set at $300,000 for a Maywood parolee accused of stealing a car from a Westmont gas station Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Derichard Brown, 21, of the 100 block of South 12th Avenue, is accused of stealing a running car at a gas station while its owner was inside the store in the 200 block of East 55th Street. An Oak Brook police officer soon tried to pull Brown over near Route 83 and 22nd Street, but Brown did not stop and continued driving over 95 mph, according to the release.

Westmont police saw Brown and another man use a key to get inside the car later that day in Chicago, the release said, and Chicago police arrested Brown after the pair walked away from the vehicle.

Brown has been charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and with aggravated fleeing and eluding, both felonies. He is on parole for a vehicular hijacking case in Cook County.

Brown is due in court for arraignment in the recent case July 18.