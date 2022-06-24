Wheaton Mosquito Abatement District has open trustee spot

The Wheaton Mosquito Abatement District is seeking applicants to fill a vacant trustee position.

Candidates must reside within the boundaries of the district, a 23-square-mile swath of central DuPage County. Trustees oversee a $530,000 budget to control the mosquito population.

Residents who are interested in serving as a trustee, an unpaid position, must complete an application on the county's website. County Board Chairman Dan Cronin will submit the name of a finalist for approval by board members. The district is looking for candidates with a strong background in public health or entomology.

The district's trustees meet on the first Tuesday of each month at Wheaton City Hall. The new trustee will fill the vacant spot through Dec. 1, 2024.