Parade, fireworks highlight Northwest Fourth-Fest

The Northwest Fourth-Fest Fourth of July parade will be held on Illinois Boulevard at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 2, in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Mona Morrison

Northwest Fourth-Fest will be aglow at night with carnival rides and games. Courtesy of village of Hoffman Estates

"Hoffman Estates -- Together Again" will be the theme when the village of Hoffman Estates and the Hoffman Estates Park District host Northwest Fourth-Fest Thursday, June 30, through Monday, July 4.

The celebration features five days of carnival rides, live music, family activities and more at the NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Admission and parking are free.

This year's Northwest Fourth-Fest fireworks will take place at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3.

Festival hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 30, (carnival, The Prairie Brass Band only); 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 1, (carnival, Mike and Joe LIVE only); noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 2; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 3; and noon to 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, (carnival only).

The NOW Arena has plenty of free, easily accessible parking.

The fest will feature free, live music. On Thursday, June 30, the Prairie Brass Band will play at 7 p.m. at the Village Green amphitheater as part of the "Summer Sounds on the Green" concert series sponsored by the Hoffman Estates Arts Commission and Hoffman Estates Park District.

Friday at 8 p.m. will feature Mike and Joe live at the Hideaway Brew Garden stage. On Saturday, July 2, How Rude will bring the best of the '90s to the main stage at 5 p.m., followed by '80s, '90s and '00s hip-hop hits by Too Hype Crew at 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday, July 3, Run Forrest Run takes the main stage at 5 p.m. 7th heaven will play before and after the 9:30 p.m. fireworks display. Be sure to get a spot to view the fireworks early. Regular attendees will be ready for the show by 6 p.m. The lawn at the Village Green makes for an excellent location to view the bands and the fireworks.

During the show, visitors can purchase fresh food and drinks from area vendors. No ticket purchases are necessary; vendors accept cash and credit/debit cards.

Fourth-Fest 2022 features activities for all ages. From noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, visit the Kids Zone for free family-friendly activities such as face painting and balloon art sponsored by the Schaumburg Township District Library; bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides and more. There will be free children's concerts Saturday afternoon, with Wendy and DB at 1 p.m., followed by Mary Macaroni at 2:30 p.m.

Bingo is new for 2022. Brought to you by the Schaumburg/Hoffman Estates Lions Club, bingo will be available from noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, in the Kata Tents at the Hideaway Brew Garden.

This year's Fourth of July parade will be held on Illinois Boulevard at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 2. The route runs northeast from Paris Lane to Evanston Street. Attendees may find parking on side streets in the area along the route. This year's theme, "Hoffman Estates -- Together Again," celebrates the return of the festival after a two-year hiatus.

The 2022 parade marshal will be Jim Norris, the longest-serving and former village manager of Hoffman Estates.

For a complete schedule of events, visit www.northwestfourthfest.com or call the Fourth of July hotline at (847) 252-5446. Social media users can follow event info and highlights with #NW4F.