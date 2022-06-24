Cook County Board District 9 Democratic candidates weigh in public safety

Gun control and public safety are key concerns among Democratic candidates for Cook County Board District 9.

Maggie Trevor, Sam Kukadia, Frank McPartlin and Heather Anne Boyle are vying for a chance to run against the winner of the Republican primary in the general election. The seat currently is held by Republican Peter Silvestri, who is not running for reelection.

"Specifically, with respect to Chicago and the suburbs and what it implies for our district, we have to get guns under control in our area," said Trevor, 59, of Rolling Meadows, who is in market research with Trevor Research Services LLC.

She supports universal background checks for anyone purchasing guns.

"I agree with the recent passage of a ban on ghost guns," she said. "We need to move forward in society, on limiting guns that fire large amounts of ammunition" in short time.

Trevor said she is not fully comfortable with the curfew imposed in Chicago. "I think it can be abused too easily by arresting kids who are not participating in violent activities. But we do need to be able to control our parks and our public spaces," she added.

Kukadia of Chicago, a 47-year-old civil engineer, said he applauds Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for the curfew.

"We have to figure out how to get this thing under control. And downtown is the lifeblood of Chicago. It brings in the tourist dollars," he said. "Crime and the perceived notion of the crime in our district is relevant. And things that are happening right now in terms of pulling beat cops away from the northern districts to other districts, it's exacerbating the problems in some of the local districts, as well."

McPartlin, 64, of Niles, said there is no reason for anyone to have an assault weapon. "That is a weapon that is for one purpose and one purpose only -- it's to kill," he said.

McPartlin said gun companies that sell assault weapons should be subject to lawsuits. He also believes electronic monitoring should be taken out of the hands of a private firm and put in the hands of the sheriff's office.

Boyle, 36, of Norridge, a records clerk with the Des Plaines police department, said county prosecutors and judges are responsible for people's safety.

"This process should not be lenient to criminals," she said adding, cash bail procedures must remain part of the legal process, while electronic monitoring should be kept to a minimum.

"The county should not redirect funding for law enforcement," she said adding, she supports increased funding for police. "The county must assist local law enforcement programs and increase visible patrols throughout Cook County."

The 9th District includes parts of Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights and Des Plaines.