Tour 10 McHenry County gardens on MCC's annual Garden Walk

Tickets for Garden Walk 2022 are on sale now. Courtesy of McHenry County College

Join the University of Illinois Extension McHenry County Master Gardeners for Garden Walk 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, starting at the outdoor Demonstration Garden at McHenry County College, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake.

Attendees of the annual event presented by the University of Illinois Extension and McHenry County College will experience some of the unique, creative gardens across Crystal Lake, Woodstock, Bull Valley, and southwestern McHenry. From native prairies to formal evergreen landscapes, cottage gardens, edible plots, and more, all 10 gardens on the tour are a must-see.

The Demonstration Garden at MCC, which is tended by Extension Master Gardener volunteers, includes a vine garden, cool shadowy corners full of shade-loving plants, various theme gardens, and extensive displays of perennials and annuals. The tour will also feature gardens at the Colonel Palmer House, a Crystal Lake Park District historical property.

Attendees are invited to tour all gardens at their own pace. Master Gardeners will be on-site at each garden to answer questions and offer educational materials.

Advanced ticket sales may be bought for $12 through June 28 by visiting www.mchenry.edu/gardenwalk. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the event for $17 at the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden at MCC, parking lot C. Proceeds will help support the educational missions of MCC and the extension program.

The event will be held rain or shine. No pets are allowed.

The University of Illinois Extension McHenry County Master Gardeners is a group of more than 120 volunteers sponsored by University of Illinois Extension. Extension Master Gardeners complete rigorous training in horticulture and botany and volunteer a minimum of 30 hours per year.

The mission of an Extension Master Gardener is to share unbiased, reliable, research-based information with home landscapers and gardeners, as well as to encourage people to enjoy gardening and vegetable growing.

For information about Garden Walk, visit www.mchenry.edu/gardenwalk, email conferencecenter@mchenry.edu, or call (815) 479-7570.