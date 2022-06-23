Summer Fest returns to Glenview after two-year hiatus with a musical twist

Freddy Jones Band will perform at Glenview's Summer Fest on Saturday, June 25. The Chicago-based band released a 30th anniversary edition of their No. 1 hit "In a Daydream" earlier this month. Courtesy of Freddy Jones Band

Glenview's Summer Fest, its 47th, returns to Lehigh Avenue and Jackman Park after a two-year hiatus. The festival adds a new feature this year -- Summer Fest After Sunset, with food trucks, beverages and a concert headlined by the Chicago-based Freddy Jones Band. Courtesy of Michael Lee Photography

The thrill of Glenview's Summer Fest is back.

The 47th rendition of food, drink, local vendors and children's activities, organized by the Glenview Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Jackman Park, 1930 Prairie St., and along two blocks of Lehigh Avenue, adjacent to the Glenview Public Library and the Metra station.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring this back to Glenview after a two-year hiatus," said Meghan Kearney, the chamber's executive director.

"We're going to have a lot of the favorites that we've had in the past, with activities for children including the balloon twister, a magician and a family fun section. We've got great sales of jewelry and art, and Glenview's favorite restaurants will be on hand serving delicious treats," she said.

Eighty-five vendor booths will represent the village's various industries, businesses and civic organizations, she said, and multiple vendors in the family section will offer games, crafts and prizes.

An assortment of food from Glenview House -- which joins Coors Light as a premier sponsor -- Riobamba Latin Kitchen and other styles of cuisine will be available, including some healthy options, Kearney said.

The most recent of Glenview's many Summer Fests was held in 2019.

"Obviously it's changed a lot. It's morphed over time in terms of the location, what the name has been, the vendors," Kearney said. "But, ultimately, the goal has never changed. The ultimate goal has always been the same, to support our local businesses and engage with our residents."

One big change is the great addition of Summer Fest After Sunset from 6-10 p.m. at Jackman Park.

This will bring in music from Satellite Union from 6-7:30 p.m. and headliner Freddy Jones Band from 8-9:30.

The Chicago-based Freddy Jones Band on June 17 released a 30th anniversary edition of their No. 1 chart hit "In a Daydream," and is in the midst of a nice-sized tour, coming to Glenview off dates at Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 23 and the Taste of Highland Park on June 24.

Freddy Jones Band also released a new single last October, "Connected."

"We saw the need for the love of live music, and so we wanted to bring that to Glenview," Kearney said. "Freddy Jones Band is one of the nostalgic Chicago bands of our youth, so we wanted to re-create that experience here in Glenview."

Summer Fest After Sunset is free, though donations of nonperishable food products and personal care items will be accepted at the door for the Northfield Township Food Pantry.

There also is a VIP section close to the stage for an extra charge. VIP tickets may be purchased by visiting the chamber website, www.glenviewchamber.com, and selecting "More" in the Summer Fest After Sunset box.

Coors Light is presenting the Freddy Jones Band, along with Glenview House. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase.

A host of other sponsors helped pull this off: Aaron Share/Compass Realty, Busey Bank, Compass Realty, Glenview Bank & Trust, Intrinsic Landscaping, Keating Injury Law, Lynch McPeek Wealth Management, NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital, Reactive Enhancement Performance Center, and Virginia Trux/@properties.

And in between Summer Fest and After Sunset?

"We go recharge our batteries," Kearney said.