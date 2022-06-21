Experience vs. new blood in GOP primary for Lake County Board District 2

Wauconda residents Adam Schlick, left, and David Spada are Republican candidates on the primary ballot to represent Lake County Board District 2. The third candidate, Cynthia Avino, did not submit a photo.

Three Republican candidates are on the ballot for the District 2 Lake County Board seat, one of two redrawn districts without an incumbent.

All are Wauconda residents: Adam Schlick, a battalion chief for the Wauconda Fire District and a village trustee; attorney David Spada; and Cynthia Avino. Avino did not submit a photo or a candidate questionnaire.

District 2 includes all or parts of Hawthorn Woods, Mundelein, Round Lake, Round Lake Park and Wauconda. It encompasses much of the current District 10 represented by Democrat Jessica Vealitzek.

County board members also serve as Lake County Forest Preserve District commissioners.

Schlick is in his second term as a village trustee. Before that, he was on the Wauconda Park District Board for four years, including two as board president.

Elected officials, Schlick says, should be experienced community leaders who can solve problems and bring a results-oriented approach to constituents. As a village trustee, he cited the shift to Lake Michigan water and approval of a five-year strategic plan as examples.

"I've got public service in my blood," he said of his run for the county board seat. "I think I bring real, ethical leadership."

Schlick said the level of partisanship in recent years has started making local politics resemble Washington and Springfield. He says there is a disconnect between voter sentiment and county board actions and favors "people over politics."

"I think on the local level, we have to make sure the policies we enact have the best interest of all county residents, not just a section," he said.

Spada, whose office is in Mundelein, has not held public office but said he is "sick and tired of the same old thing with politics, Republican or Democrat."

He said he has the traits to be successful in life and politics: being honest, moral and compassionate in decision-making.

"We need change," Spada said. "We need to work together and best utilize our resources."

Spada said eliminating wasteful spending and decreasing spending, in general, would be important initiatives if elected. He said the county must do whatever possible to reduce taxes and suggests eliminating the 4-cent per gallon county gas tax.

"Let's look at ways to cut spending so we can cut taxes," Spada said.

Schlick said he didn't think enough work and thought were put into that decision and thought the gas tax will increase without change on the county board.

Spada said the heavy minority population in the district needs help.

"We've got to help those most in need, and we're not doing enough in Lake County," he said.