Car crashes through front window of Streamwood bicycle shop

A woman who was bringing a bicycle in for repair accidentally crashed into Never Ending Cycles at 1060 E. Schaumburg Road in Streamwood Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported and police completed their investigation without issuing any tickets. Courtesy of Mike Geigel

No injuries were reported and no tickets issued after a car crashed through the front window of a Streamwood bicycle shop Sunday afternoon when its driver accidentally pressed the accelerator, police said.

The vehicle was driven by a 69-year-old woman who had a passenger with her when the vehicle drove into Never Ending Cycles at 1060 E. Schaumburg Road.

The shop's co-owner, Mike Geigel, said the woman was bringing a bicycle for a repair when the crash occurred. Though he and a few customers were inside at the time, none were hurt.

However, at least 30 bicycles and a wall of the adjacent 7-Eleven were damaged, Geigel said.

"It's just a big mess," he said Sunday of the glass, oil and fluids on the shop's floor.

He had yet to determine how many of the damaged bicycles were repairable.