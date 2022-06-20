Car crashes through front window of Streamwood bicycle shop
No injuries were reported and no tickets issued after a car crashed through the front window of a Streamwood bicycle shop Sunday afternoon when its driver accidentally pressed the accelerator, police said.
The vehicle was driven by a 69-year-old woman who had a passenger with her when the vehicle drove into Never Ending Cycles at 1060 E. Schaumburg Road.
The shop's co-owner, Mike Geigel, said the woman was bringing a bicycle for a repair when the crash occurred. Though he and a few customers were inside at the time, none were hurt.
However, at least 30 bicycles and a wall of the adjacent 7-Eleven were damaged, Geigel said.
"It's just a big mess," he said Sunday of the glass, oil and fluids on the shop's floor.
He had yet to determine how many of the damaged bicycles were repairable.