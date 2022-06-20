20-year-old Northbrook man killed while cycling in North Dakota

A Northbrook man was killed Sunday in North Dakota when the bicycle he was riding was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

Timothy Wayne St. John, 20, was riding a Canyon road bike on Highway 20 about 10 miles north of Jamestown, North Dakota, at 12:36 p.m. Sunday when the collision took place, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

St. John, who was wearing a helmet, was headed south on Highway 20 in Stutsman County. Also heading southbound, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by James Lees, 78, of Jamestown, came up behind the bicycle in the roadway, police said. The vehicle did not yield to the bicycle and struck the rear tire.

The bicycle and St. John were pushed into a ditch. Lees left the scene but returned to locate the cyclist, police said.

St. John was declared dead at the scene after Jamestown Ambulance personnel arrived. Lees was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.