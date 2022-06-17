Ribbers rejoice! Ribfest returns in Wheaton after pandemic pause

Ribfest is finally back after facing many challenges.

The popular food and music festival had to search for a new venue, and then it was halted for two years because of the pandemic. Even with its new, spacious location at the DuPage County Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton, Ribfest has faced difficulties with a few last-minute concert changes.

"We are so excited about opening our gates to the thousands of fans who are planning to come out to see us again after a two-year delay," Bev Schafman, Ribfest chair, said in a statement. "When we were shut down and could not carry out our mission of eliminating child abuse and domestic violence, it was so difficult."

Ribfest is a primary fundraiser for the Exchange Club of Naperville, which aims to strengthen communities by assisting families and individuals in crisis. In Ribfest's previous 32 years, more than $18 million has been raised in support of its causes.

Seven BBQ "ribbers" from around the U.S. are competing for various Ribfest titles, while music acts like Halestorm and Brett Eldredge are headlining the ticketed concerts. There's also lots of family fun in store with ticketed carnival rides.

General admission to Ribfest is free, and the festival continues through Monday, June 20. For more information, visit ribfest.net.