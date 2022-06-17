 

Ribbers rejoice! Ribfest returns in Wheaton after pandemic pause

  • Cornell Simon of Blazin Bronco BBQ prepares some ribs on the opening day of Ribfest on Friday in Wheaton. Blazin Bronco of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, is a first-time "ribber" competing at Ribfest.

      Cornell Simon of Blazin Bronco BBQ prepares some ribs on the opening day of Ribfest on Friday in Wheaton. Blazin Bronco of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, is a first-time "ribber" competing at Ribfest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Texas Outlaw BBQ of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, is back to compete at Ribfest, which returns for its 33rd year following a two-year pandemic pause. The food and music festival's new location is at the DuPage County Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

      Texas Outlaw BBQ of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, is back to compete at Ribfest, which returns for its 33rd year following a two-year pandemic pause. The food and music festival's new location is at the DuPage County Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Derrick Martin and Lottie Thompson, both of Chicago, enjoy a laugh with their ribs during the opening day of Ribfest on Friday. After 32 years in Naperville and then a pandemic pause, Ribfest has moved to the DuPage County Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton. The event continues through Monday. "I was so happy that Ribfest is back after two years," Thompson said.

      Derrick Martin and Lottie Thompson, both of Chicago, enjoy a laugh with their ribs during the opening day of Ribfest on Friday. After 32 years in Naperville and then a pandemic pause, Ribfest has moved to the DuPage County Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton. The event continues through Monday. "I was so happy that Ribfest is back after two years," Thompson said. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Levelle Perry of Uncle Bub's BBQ in Westmont sauces up some ribs during opening day of Ribfest on Friday at its new Wheaton location at the DuPage County Event Center & Fairgrounds. The food and music festival, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Naperville, continues through Monday.

      Levelle Perry of Uncle Bub's BBQ in Westmont sauces up some ribs during opening day of Ribfest on Friday at its new Wheaton location at the DuPage County Event Center & Fairgrounds. The food and music festival, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Naperville, continues through Monday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Nick Rudny of North Lake enjoys the last of his ribs during opening day of Ribfest on Friday at the DuPage County Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

      Nick Rudny of North Lake enjoys the last of his ribs during opening day of Ribfest on Friday at the DuPage County Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
 
Updated 6/17/2022 5:55 PM

Ribfest is finally back after facing many challenges.

The popular food and music festival had to search for a new venue, and then it was halted for two years because of the pandemic. Even with its new, spacious location at the DuPage County Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton, Ribfest has faced difficulties with a few last-minute concert changes.

 

"We are so excited about opening our gates to the thousands of fans who are planning to come out to see us again after a two-year delay," Bev Schafman, Ribfest chair, said in a statement. "When we were shut down and could not carry out our mission of eliminating child abuse and domestic violence, it was so difficult."

Ribfest is a primary fundraiser for the Exchange Club of Naperville, which aims to strengthen communities by assisting families and individuals in crisis. In Ribfest's previous 32 years, more than $18 million has been raised in support of its causes.

Seven BBQ "ribbers" from around the U.S. are competing for various Ribfest titles, while music acts like Halestorm and Brett Eldredge are headlining the ticketed concerts. There's also lots of family fun in store with ticketed carnival rides.

General admission to Ribfest is free, and the festival continues through Monday, June 20. For more information, visit ribfest.net.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 