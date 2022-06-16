Bartlett man convicted of murdering Glendale Heights resident outside spa

A Bartlett man was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in a 2018 shooting outside a Bloomingdale-area spa.

A jury deliberated two hours before convicting Donald Pelka, 63, in the slaying of Glendale Heights resident Kyle Goidas, 29, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Early the morning of Sept. 28, 2018, Goidas was found with two gunshot wounds to the chest in the parking lot at Bella One Spa, 25W319 Lake St., where he worked, according to the news release. He died at the scene.

Soon after, Hanover Park police pulled Pelka over during a traffic stop, and authorities matched his vehicle to one reported at the scene of the shooting. Investigators determined Pelka was a customer at the spa and shot Goidas after an argument, the news release said.

Pelka, who has been held in the DuPage County jail on $1 million bail since his arrest, faces 45 years to life in prison. His next court date is July 25.