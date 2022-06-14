Man charged with DUI after hitting building and parked car

A man was arrested after crashing into a parked car and apartment building in Fox Lake Sunday night, according to the Fox Lake Police Department.

Shaun Dalton, 42, of Round Lake Beach was charged with DUI after crashing into the car and building, police said.

At 10:47 p.m., Fox Lake police responded to reports of a crash involving a building on the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Authorities said a vehicle went off the road and struck a parked vehicle and then struck the building.

Dalton was charged with DUI and felony criminal damage to property, authorities said.

According to authorities, Dalton refused treatment for injuries.

The crash caused damage to the building's entryway.

Authorities said Dalton appeared in bond court on Monday. No further information was available.

The accident is still under investigation.