Streamwood man killed in motorcycle crash near St. Charles
Updated 6/13/2022 12:35 PM
A Streamwood man was killed Sunday when the motorcycle he was driving veered off Route 31 near St. Charles and struck a tree, authorities said Monday.
Joseph Ceravolo, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 6:50 p.m. on eastbound Route 31 near the entrance to Vasa Park, according to Kane County sheriff's police.
Sheriff's detectives continue to investigate the crash, authorities said. Ceravolo was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the sheriff's Investigations Division at (630) 444-1103.
