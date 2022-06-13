 

One convicted in Bloomingdale Twp. kickback trial

  • Mario Gianni, a worker at a Bloomingdale-based excavation company, has been convicted on charges alleging he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks to Bloomingdale Township's onetime road commissioner.

      Mario Gianni, a worker at a Bloomingdale-based excavation company, has been convicted on charges alleging he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks to Bloomingdale Township's onetime road commissioner. Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer, 2020

 
Updated 6/13/2022 5:32 PM

A worker at a suburban excavation company has been convicted on charges alleging he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks to Bloomingdale Township's onetime road commissioner, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

A jury on Monday convicted Mario Giannini, who worked for Bloominbdale-based Bulldog Earth Movers, at the end of a weeklong trial that featured the testimony of disgraced former Bloomingdale Township Highway Commissioner Robert Czernek.

 

