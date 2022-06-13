One convicted in Bloomingdale Twp. kickback trial

A worker at a suburban excavation company has been convicted on charges alleging he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks to Bloomingdale Township's onetime road commissioner, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

A jury on Monday convicted Mario Giannini, who worked for Bloominbdale-based Bulldog Earth Movers, at the end of a weeklong trial that featured the testimony of disgraced former Bloomingdale Township Highway Commissioner Robert Czernek.

