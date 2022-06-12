No bail for Chicago man charged with armed carjacking in Lisle

A 31-year-old Chicago man was ordered held without bond Sunday on charges alleging he carjacked a woman at gunpoint early Saturday morning in Lisle.

Daniel Boyd, of the 0-100 block of East 75th Street, is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed habitual criminal stemming from his arrest, which followed a vehicle and foot chase that ended in a wooded area near Lemont, authorities said.

According to the DuPage County state's attorney's office, Lisle police responded to a reported carjacking at 12:17 a.m. Saturday at a gas station on Ogden Avenue near I-355.

Authorities say the woman was waiting in her BMW while a passenger was in the gas station, when a man wearing a mask that covered most of his face approached the driver's side of the vehicle.

He pointed a handgun with an extended magazine at her and ordered her out of the car, authorities said, then ordered her to the ground and repeatedly yelled "stay there," before driving off in the vehicle, officials said.

After the woman went into the gas station and called 911, police located the vehicle a short time later and started a pursuit. The vehicle chase ended when the BMW ran out of gas in Will County and the suspect, who police identify as Boyd, fled on foot. He took with him the victim's handbag, which contained a legally-owned handgun, into the woods near 127th Street and New Avenue.

Police followed into the woods and arrested Boyd at about 2:23 a.m. after he was tased by officers, authorities said.

At Sunday morning's bond hearing, prosecutors said Boyd admitted that prior to being tased, he was reaching into the handbag and considered shooting the police.

"Judge (David) Schwartz's granting of the state's motion to deny bail for Mr. Boyd sends the message that in DuPage County, we will not tolerate violent criminal activity, as alleged in this case," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release Sunday. "Additionally, the full and quick response from multiple law enforcement agencies further demonstrates our commitment to public safety and the pursuit of justice. Thankfully, no one was physically injured as a result of Mr. Boyd's alleged actions."

Besides Lisle police, members of the Will County Sheriff's Office and the Forest View and Cicero police departments assisted with the arrest, Berlin said.

Boyd is scheduled to return to court July 11 for arraignment. If found guilty, he faces 21 to 45 years in prison.