Massage fundraiser at Harper College

Harper College's Massage Therapy Program is hosting a "chair massage-athon" to benefit the Alzheimer's Association on June 21.

For a $10 suggested donation, massage therapy students will give a 10-minute chair massage from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. in Building X on Harper's campus, 1200 W. Algonquin Road in Palatine.

Sessions are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit harpercollege.edu or call (847) 925-6076 for details.