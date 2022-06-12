Massage fundraiser at Harper College
Updated 6/12/2022 3:57 PM
Harper College's Massage Therapy Program is hosting a "chair massage-athon" to benefit the Alzheimer's Association on June 21.
For a $10 suggested donation, massage therapy students will give a 10-minute chair massage from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. in Building X on Harper's campus, 1200 W. Algonquin Road in Palatine.
Sessions are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit harpercollege.edu or call (847) 925-6076 for details.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.