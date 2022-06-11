Wheaton man charged with armed robbery, forcing victim to withdraw $500 from ATM

Levern Danley of Wheaton, accused of forcing a man to withdraw $500 from an ATM, is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Levern Danley, who appeared in DuPage County bond court Saturday, is charged with armed robbery in connection with the June 4 robbery.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office, the victim and a friend were preaching outside Gunderson Apartments in Carol Stream when they met Danley. The victim agreed to give Danley a ride to a nearby store in Wheaton and when they arrived at the store, Danley is alleged to have pulled out a gun, place it on his lap with his finger on the trigger and order the victim to drive to an ATM and withdraw $400. After the victim gave Danley the money, police said Danley ordered the victim to return to the ATM and withdraw another $100.

According to police, after the $100 ATM withdrawal, Danley then ordered the victim to return to the store to get more money, but upon their arrival the store was closed and Danley fled on foot.

"Crimes such as alleged in this case, traumatize not only the victim, but leave the entire community on edge, worried for their personal safety," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.

Danley was apprehended on June 10 without incident. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 27.