Suburban Skyview: Fans can watch Bears train at Halas Hall in Lake Forest

Fans can watch Bears train at Halas Hall in Lake Forest

The Chicago Bears' headquarters rests on a beautiful campus in Lake Forest and is set to resume training camp in late July to mark the official start of the preseason.

The Bears moved their training camp from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais to Halas Hall in 2020 after a major extension project was completed.

From 1984-2001, they held training camp at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Bears greats Walter Payton, Jim McMahon and William "Refrigerator" Perry practiced on those fields with others from the 1985 Super Bowl team.

The "new" Halas Hall includes a larger operations addition with new locker rooms, a weight room and a cafeteria for the players. It is also where the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl 20 is displayed.

The grass field inside the Walter Payton Center plays host to both veterans and rookies. The roof features 80 foot tall, 200-foot-wide wooden arches and provides players and coaches a safe haven from the brutal Chicago winters.

