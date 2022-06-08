Downers Grove gymnastics coach faces child porn, sexual abuse charges

An instructor at a Downers Grove gymnastics business has been charged with child pornography-related crimes and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Wyatt Kopka, 30, of the 5700 block of Concord Lane in Clarendon Hills, has been indicted on 11 counts of possession and manufacturing or producing child pornography, according to DuPage County court records and a news release from the DuPage County sheriff's office.

He was arrested on May 10 on five charges of possession of child pornography. Further investigation led the DuPage state's attorney to file the other charges. He was indicted on all charges on June 7.

Authorities say Kopka has worked for about 10 years coaching children ages 2 to 17. They say he is also known as Shannon D. Kopka. The news release did not name the gymnastics business.

Investigators from the sheriff's Digital Forensic Investigation Unit and Clarendon Hills police searched Kopka's home on May 4. The images were found on electronic devices, according to the news release.

He is being held on $600,000 bail at the DuPage County jail and would need to post $60,000 to be freed pretrial. He is due to be arraigned Thursday morning.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to 47 to 120 years in prison.

Authorities say that any person wanting to report information related to this case should call the sheriff's investigators at (630) 407-2312.