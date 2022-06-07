Village board holding upcoming meeting at south Mount Prospect location

In an effort to bring government closer to the people, the Mount Prospect village board is holding its June 14 committee of the whole meeting in south Mount Prospect.

This road trip will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the RecPlex, 420 Dempster St.

The purpose of the location is for the board and the village staff to inform residents about issues directly related to the south end of town.

Committee of the whole meetings are generally times when the village board discusses specific topics of interest. No formal action is taken, although sometimes direction is given to the village staff.

Discussion items might include the recently adopted South Mount Prospect TIF district; new development, including CloudHQ's $2.5 billion redevelopment of the former United Airlines world headquarters; infrastructure improvements, such as the Algonquin shared-use path; and a potential water main extension.

In addition, for residents living in nearby unincorporated areas, an update will likely be provided on the status of the Elk Grove Township Rural Fire Protection District.

"This will be a great time to come out to a world-class recreation facility owned and operated by the Mount Prospect Park District and meet your village board of trustees," Hoefert said. "The meeting will be informal to allow residents the opportunity to ask questions and hear about some of the exciting things happening in south Mount Prospect."