Neighbors in the News: Park Ridge attorney receives Lader Good Citizen Award

• Longtime Park Ridge resident Jim Argionis, an attorney with Cozen O'Connor's Commercial Litigation practice in Chicago, was named the 2022 recipient of the Sgt. Karen Lader Memorial Good Citizen Award.

The annual award, which honors Karen Lader, a veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Police who lost her battle with cancer in 2010, recognizes a Maine Township resident who has demonstrated strong support and dedication to their community.

Argionis has distinguished himself in community service in Park Ridge and beyond. He is chairman of the Illinois Department of Employment Security advisory board and also served as a commissioner of Park Ridge's Planning and Zoning Commission and has chaired its O'Hare Airport Commission. He has volunteered his legal and mentoring skills to the Maine South High School Mock Trial Team, both in their annual Illinois competitions and in a national competition, and to local Park Ridge school districts 64 and 207, the Park Ridge Police Parent Patrol, the Chicago Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association and the National Immigrant Justice Center.

Argionis, along with his wife, Gwen, who is a cancer survivor, founded Sock'N it to Cancer, a grass-roots effort that donates socks to local cancer centers. The organization has donated more than 10,000 pairs of socks.

"Each year, the township seeks to keep Karen Lader's memory alive by recognizing outstanding members of the Maine Township community with the Good Citizen Award," said Peter Gialamas, Maine Township clerk. "This year, we are delighted to acknowledge and celebrate Jim's longtime community involvement in Park Ridge."

• Chef Jack Delby has joined Inverness Golf Club as its new executive chef.

Delby has spent nearly three decades overseeing the dining experience at leading Marriott properties, including the Renaissance Convention Center in Schaumburg and the new Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

"We are very fortunate to hire someone with the culinary background that Jack brings," said William Skelnik, general manager and COO at Inverness Golf Club. "With the renovation of our main dining room and bar nearly complete, and the upcoming opening of our new Center Court ultracasual dining spot, our members will experience exceptional dining based in traditional menus with some new exciting refinements."

Delby also has taught in the culinary program at the College of DuPage.

• Marriott Theatre announced the appointment of Peter Blair as executive producer and Peter Marston Sullivan as artistic director for the iconic theater in Lincolnshire. Both have been affiliated with this theater since the early 2000s and will now lead with a combined 40-plus years in the industry.

Since 2005, Blair has held many positions at Martiott Theater including production assistant, properties supervisor, production administrator, producing associate, and for the last six years, associate producer. As executive producer, he will be responsible for the overall leadership of the theater, including strategic planning and goal-setting. Blair will also be fulfilling his role through overseeing season selection, hiring, day-to-day operations, sales, and marketing.

Marston Sullivan has held the roles of associate artistic director, artistic associate, artistic administrator and production assistant at Marriott Theatre. In his new position as artistic director, he will be responsible for envisaging, developing, and executing the artistic vision and goals of the theater.

"Peter Blair and Peter Marston Sullivan have both been with the Marriott Theatre approaching 20 years and each has been instrumental in our success over the past two decades. We relish the opportunity to promote from within, and these appointments are a natural progression for us and each of them in their careers. They have mastered their craft, excelled in their positions, and we look forward to working with them. Marriott Theatre is a special place and Peter and Peter's work will ensure that the DNA of this one-of-a-kind venue is seamlessly carried forward," said Edward Doherty, president of The Bricton Group, owners of the theater.

