West Chicago Park District has new leadership

The West Chicago Park District has undergone a leadership change.

Gina Radun has taken over the role of executive director at the start of June. She follows in the footsteps of Gary Major, who recently retired as executive director at the end of May following 15 years on the job.

Radun's association with the West Chicago Park District started as a 16-year-old summer lifeguard. She later became a full-time employee as a manager in 2012.

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Radun was promoted to superintendent of recreation, where she oversaw administrative planning, organization and supervision of park district recreation services.

"Gary set us up with a great foundation with our facilities and gathering spaces for the community," Radun said in a statement.

One of Radun's goals is to reach new audiences and bridge the gap between current programming and the needs of the community.

For more information, visit we-goparks.org.