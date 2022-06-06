North Central College president retiring

North Central College President Troy Hammond is retiring after serving nearly 10 years in the position.

While the board of trustees begins the process of naming an interim president and forming a search committee for the next president, Hammond will transition his role and become an adviser to the board.

"Serving in this role has been the professional honor of a lifetime," Hammond said in a statement. "It's hard to believe a decade has gone by because it seems like yesterday I was being introduced to the North Central College community, but I believe the time is right for me to let someone else guide this amazing institution."

The board plans to name an interim president in time for the start of the new school year. The search committee will begin the work of naming North Central College's 11th president in the coming months.

"The past decade of growth, change, innovation, and improvement to our campus' infrastructure has laid the foundation for a flourishing North Central College," said James McDermet, chairman of the board of trustees.

"Our future is as bright as ever, and the board looks forward to finding our next leader who can sustain our momentum and help the college, its faculty and students achieve even greater success in the years to come."