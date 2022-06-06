 

Fire leaves Mount Prospect apartment building uninhabitable

  • Firefighters check for hot spots Monday at the Forest Cove Apartments in Mount Prospect.

      Firefighters check for hot spots Monday at the Forest Cove Apartments in Mount Prospect. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • A Mount Prospect firefighters uncouples the hose Monday at the scene of a fire at the Forest Cove Apartments. No injures were reported.

      A Mount Prospect firefighters uncouples the hose Monday at the scene of a fire at the Forest Cove Apartments. No injures were reported. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Tom Lemme sits outside as firefighters battle a blaze in his apartment at the Forest Cove complex in Mount Prospect.

      Tom Lemme sits outside as firefighters battle a blaze in his apartment at the Forest Cove complex in Mount Prospect. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Forest Cove resident Jazzmin Baez-Garcia and her albino python, Lumos, fled her apartment after fire broke out in a neighboring unit Monday in Mount Prospect.

      Forest Cove resident Jazzmin Baez-Garcia and her albino python, Lumos, fled her apartment after fire broke out in a neighboring unit Monday in Mount Prospect. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 6/6/2022 7:00 PM

A fire Monday left one apartment building in the Forest Cove complex uninhabitable, according to the Mount Prospect Fire Department.

Residents called 911 about 2:45 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from a third-floor unit on the 1700 block of Forest Cove Drive.

 

The fire, which was extinguished by 3:02 p.m., was confined to that apartment and the attic, but the building was deemed uninhabitable and occupants were not allowed back inside, authorities said.

Firefighters from Arlington Heights, Elk Grove and Des Plaines assisted in containing the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 