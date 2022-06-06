Fire leaves Mount Prospect apartment building uninhabitable

A fire Monday left one apartment building in the Forest Cove complex uninhabitable, according to the Mount Prospect Fire Department.

Residents called 911 about 2:45 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from a third-floor unit on the 1700 block of Forest Cove Drive.

The fire, which was extinguished by 3:02 p.m., was confined to that apartment and the attic, but the building was deemed uninhabitable and occupants were not allowed back inside, authorities said.

Firefighters from Arlington Heights, Elk Grove and Des Plaines assisted in containing the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.