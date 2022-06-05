 

The Week That Was: Mexican artists' alebrijes unveiled at Cantigny; Irvin out of Pride parade

      "Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World," an outdoor art exhibition at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, opened last week. It is a new outdoor art exhibit consisting of 48 creature sculptures inspired by Mexican folklore. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Exhibit of alebrijes opens at Cantigny

The blooming gardens of Cantigny Park in Wheaton welcomed alebrijes, surreal animal hybrids brought to life by six visiting artists from Mexico, starting Thursday. "Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World" runs through October.

 

Irvin withdraws from Pride parade in Aurora

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin will not march in the Aurora Pride parade because event organizers have forbidden police officers from marching in the June 12 procession while in uniform. Irvin also withdrew the city's float from the parade, he said Tuesday.

Leaf burning limits, new waste hauling

New rules for landscape burning restrictions and waste hauling in unincorporated Lake County went live Wednesday, and officials say they will stay atop any issues during the transition. The county board in January enacted new permanent rules for burning landscape waste to include a ban on grass and leaf burning. At the same time, five-year waste hauling agreements were approved with two companies, one for the northern half of the unincorporated area and one for the southern half.

Elk Grove woman killed parasailing

A Memorial Day parasailing accident claimed the life of a 33-year-old Elk Grove Village woman and injured her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew. The accident occurred about 5:25 p.m. Monday when a strong gust of wind "pegged" the parasail on which Supraja Alaparthi and the two boys were riding in the Florida Keys.

Hart Road closes for bridge installation

Hart Road in Barrington, a key connection between Lake-Cook Road and Northwest Highway and a main access point to Barrington High School, was shut down for at least five months Thursday so a new bridge over Flint Creek can be installed.

Dax nabs 9 in a day

Canine officer Dax, the Lake County sheriff's police dog, had a busy 24 hours starting early Thursday. In the end, he sniffed out nine juvenile offenders after reports of two stolen vehicles.

St. Charles raises own Pride flag for first time

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek on Wednesday raise the first Pride rainbow flag in the city's history, to mark Pride Month. The group Out in Fox Valley organized the ceremony that followed the flag raising.

